Lions, Penei Sewell reportedly agree to 4-year, $112M deal that makes him highest-paid OT in NFL

The Detroit Lions have had a very busy day. They've reportedly come to terms on a four-year, $112 million contract with offensive tackle Penei Sewell, making him the new highest-paid player at that position.

The deal, which includes $85 million guaranteed, was done by Justin Schulman and Joe Panos of @AthletesFirst.

This news comes just a few hours after it was reported that the Lions had also agreed to an extension with standout wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

