Less than 5 minutes into his Jets debut, Aaron Rodgers is carted off with injury

Less than five minutes into Aaron Rodgers' first game with the New York Jets, before he even threw a completion, he was leaving the game with an injury.

The Jets just can't have nice things.

In the first quarter of his much anticipated debut with the Jets, Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd. It didn't look like a bad hit or an obvious injury. But Rodgers looked at the sideline and then took a seat, signaling he was injured, He was helped off by the training staff and went to the medical tent.

The play Aaron Rodgers suffered his injury:pic.twitter.com/Paa9IXAkTt https://t.co/X1QAX6XcmM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

Zach Wilson came on and a few plays later the Jets punted. After the punt, a cart came to the Jets' medical tent and Rodgers was carted off to the locker room.

The Jets made a huge trade for Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers, the four-time MVP, was on to just his second NFL team after many great years with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets were excited about the possibility of Rodgers helping break the longest playoff drought in the NFL.

And less than five minutes into the Rodgers era, Jets fans had their hearts in their throats.