LeBron's injury, JJ Redick's coaching style, difficulty in covering Bronny and the MVP race

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Woike react to LeBron James’ groin injury and take a look at how accountability from JJ Redick and veterans like Markieff Morris have benefited James and the Los Angeles Lakers season.

Next, Vince and Dan revisit the incident with LeBron and Stephen A. Smith an unpack how it is very difficult to cover Bronny James.

Later, Vince and Dan breakdown the close MVP race between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic and if the Thunder or Cavaliers more likely to reach the NBA Finals.

(02:22) LeBron injures groin against Boston

(08:00) JJ Redick doing a great job coaching

(15:06) JJ Redick, Markieff Morris holding LeBron accountable

(21:53) Lakers still playing great without Luka at his best

(28:00) LeBron confrontation with Stephen A.

(45:37) MVP Conversation

(53:26) More Likely to Happen: Cavaliers or Thunder make it to NBA Finals

