LeBron claps back at Stephen A., Damian Lillard out indefinitely and Jimmy's return to Miami

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to the unfortunate news about Damian Willard being out indefinitely due to a blood clot.

Next, Vince and Dan unpack LeBron James candid interview on Pat McAfee where he expresses his interest in having a relationship with Michael Jordan and claps back at Stephen A. Smith for his remarks about Bronny James.

Later, Vince and Dan discuss Jimmy Butler’s return to South Beach and why Heat culture is dead.

(01:26) Damian Lillard out indefinitely

(4:07) What’s next for the Milwaukee Bucks?

(13:29) LeBron want relationship with Michael Jordan

(21:39) LeBron says Giannis could dominate the 70’s

(28:08) LeBron claps back at Stephen A Smith

(34:36) Conversations surrounding Bronny James

(39:29) Jimmy Butler return to Miami

(43:56) Heat culture is dead

(46:01) Jimmy Butler doing it his way

