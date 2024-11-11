Lakers star Anthony Davis leaves early with eye injury after massive block in game vs. Raptors

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis came up with a massive block on Sunday night, one of his best in recent memory.

The play, however, came at a price.

Davis, after stuffing Toronto Raptors big man Jakob Poeltl at the rim, went down to the court immediately in pain after Poeltl accidentally drilled him in the eye. Davis crawled off the floor at Crypto.com Arena while play continued and then he remained down for several moments before he was helped off the floor and taken to the locker room.

Anthony Davis is shaken up after getting hit in the eye 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ToDotngVaz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 11, 2024

Davis was ruled out of the game midway through the fourth quarter with the eye injury. He finished the night with 22 points and four rebounds.

Davis entered Sunday averaging a career-high 32.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this season, his sixth with the Lakers. The former Kentucky star has been dealing with a foot injury lately, but he was cleared to play on Sunday night.

The Lakers entered Sunday with a 5-4 record, fresh off a 10-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. They'll host the Memphis Grizzlies next on Wednesday.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.