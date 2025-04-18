Lakers reportedly sign general manager Rob Pelinka to extension

The Los Angeles Lakers feel good about the team's direction moving forward. The team reportedly agreed to a contract extension with general manager Rob Pelinka on Friday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Rob Pelinka to a contract extension, with his new title as president of basketball operations along with general manager, sources tell ESPN. Lakers leadership is now signed long-term with Pelinka and coach JJ Redick. pic.twitter.com/BCpZNgxCzE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2025

The move comes months after Pelinka pulled off a trade for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić. With Dončić — and LeBron James — in tow, the Lakers went 19-13 down the stretch to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Pelinka was hired by the team in 2017, and has served as its general manager since that season.

This story will be updated.