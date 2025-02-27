Knicks C Mitchell Robinson to make season debut this weekend after ankle surgery

The New York Knicks are finally getting their other standout big man back.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies and is expected to make his season debut either Friday or Sunday against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Robinson has been out all season after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. In his place, recent acquisition Karl-Anthony Towns has been seeing the strong majority of minutes at center. That's gone decently well for the Knicks so far, as Towns is averaging a career high in rebounds and providing a strong scoring threat opposite Jalen Brunson.

Robinson does bring his own benefits as an elite offensive rebounder and a shot-blocking presence in the paint. The team's starting center last year, he could theoretically share the court with Towns due to the latter's offensive versatility.

Robinson's return comes at a good time for the Knicks as. well. No team in the NBA has relied on its starters like New York, as the quintet of Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges have shared the court for 826 minutes this season. The NBA's next closest five-man lineup, the Minnesota Timberwolves' starters, have 528 minutes together.

Adding Robinson should lighten the load, and also strengthen the Knicks after losing reserve big man Ariel Hukporti to a mensicus tear for four to six weeks.