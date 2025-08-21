Jury deliberations begin in trial of man accused of organizing rapper Young Dolph's killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — A jury began deliberating Wednesday in the trial of a man charged with organizing the daytime ambush killing of rapper Young Dolph at a Memphis bakery in November 2021.

The trial of Hernandez Govan, 45, began Monday in a Memphis courtroom. Govan is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and first-degree murder. He is not accused of shooting Young Dolph, but prosecutors claim he directed the two people who did and was criminally responsible for the commission of premeditated murder.

The 12-person jury began deliberating at about 5:15 p.m., after prosecutors and a defense attorney delivered closing arguments. The panel adjourned at about 6:50 p.m., and is expected to return Thursday morning to resume its work.

Young Dolph — a rapper, independent label owner and producer whose legal name was Adolph Thornton Jr. — grew up in Memphis and was admired in the city for his charitable works. The 36-year-old was in his hometown to hand out Thanksgiving turkeys to families when his visit to his favorite cookie shop turned into an attack that shocked the entertainment world.

Authorities said two men exited a white Mercedes-Benz and began shooting at the rapper at the bakery on Nov. 17, 2021. He died after being shot about 20 times, according to a medical examiner's report.

Testifying against Govan was Cornelius Smith Jr., who has admitted to being one of the two shooters who ambushed Young Dolph. Smith previously was the main trial witness against Justin Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 after Smith named him as the second shooter.

Memphis prosecutors have portrayed the killing as part an effort by Anthony “Big Jook” Mims to get revenge on Young Dolph for diss tracks aimed at Big Jook and the record label he helped run for his brother, rapper Yo Gotti. Smith has testified that Big Jook put out a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph as well as smaller bounties on all the artists at Young Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire.

At the earlier trial of Justin Johnson, a prosecutor told jurors that Cocaine Muzik Group (now known as Collective Music Group), a rival record label founded by Yo Gotti, wanted Young Dolph to work for them, but he turned them down.

Big Jook was shot and killed outside a restaurant in January 2024.

Prosecutors argued Govan was the middle man between Big Jook and the two shooters. Smith testified on Monday that “I didn’t know anything about Paper Route having no hits,” before Govan told him about them. He said Govan hired him to “do the hits," and was going to take $10,000 as his cut.

Govan was also the person who told him and Johnson that Young Dolph would be in Memphis for the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, so “that’s our opportunity,” Smith said.

Prosecutors introduced as evidence cellphone communications involving Johnson, Smith, Govan and Big Jook ahead of the shooting.

Meanwhile, Govan’s defense attorney, Manny Arora, tried to paint Smith as an unreliable witness and a “pathological liar” who would say anything to try to get a lighter sentence. He also questioned the validity of the cellphone communications, saying none directly incriminated Govan.

Arora pointed to previous testimony where Smith recalled a chance encounter with Big Jook. At the time, Smith implied that Big Jook was the person who hired him. After Smith was arrested, his attorney called Big Jook’s attorney and received somewhere between $38,000 and $50,000 in cash. Smith said on Monday that he did not know who had supplied the money.

Smith also testified that he previously heard that Govan might be working with the FBI. Arora asked why Smith would take a job from Govan if that were the case. Smith said that Govan was “innocent until proven guilty.”

Govan did not testify in his defense. A trial date has not been set for Smith.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison in September 2024. He was later sentenced to 35 additional years in prison for two other convictions from the trial: conspiracy to commit murder and possessing a gun as a felon.

Young Dolph began his career by releasing numerous mixtapes. His studio albums include his 2016 debut, “King of Memphis.” He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others. Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s “Rich Slave” peaking at No. 4.

