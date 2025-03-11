National

Junior Bridgeman — NBA veteran, star of Louisville Final Four team and billionaire — dies at 71

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Invest Fest 2023 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 27: Ulysses “Junior“ Bridgeman attends Day 2 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Junior Bridgeman, a star of the 1975 Louisville Final Four team and 12-season NBA veteran whose business ventures after basketball made him a billionaire, has died at 71.

Per the Louisville Courier-Journal, Bridgeman suffered a medical event during a fundraising event at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on Tuesday. His death was confirmed to the Courier-Journal by the Al J. Schneider Company, which owns the Galt House.

The Milwaukee Bucks, with whom Bridgeman played nine NBA seasons, issued a statement Tuesday evening with condolences to Bridgeman's family

This story will be updated.

0

Most Read