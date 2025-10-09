Judge tosses Drake’s defamation lawsuit over rap beef with Kendrick Lamar

NEW YORK — A federal judge on Thursday tossed out a defamation lawsuit Drake brought against Universal Music Group, labeling the alleged libelous words as opinion.
Judge Jeannette A. Vargas rejected the lawsuit on Thursday in a written opinion.
The January lawsuit alleged that UMG published and promoted a track on rival Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us” even though it included false pedophilia allegations against Drake and suggested listeners should resort to vigilante justice.
