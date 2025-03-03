Jimmy Butler facing lawsuit for allegedly leaving Miami rental home in 'complete disrepair'

New Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is facing a new lawsuit claiming that he did not pay rent and left a Miami Beach home in disarray near the end of his time with the Miami Heat.

Five Star Marketing and Promotions filed a lawsuit against Butler in Miami-Dade County on Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald . The company said that Butler failed to pay two months worth of rent after his lease expired, and that he left the home in "complete disrepair."

Butler first signed a lease for the nearly 5,400-square foot rental property in Aug. 2022. The five bedroom, six bathroom home cost him $130,000 a month in rent. The home in question was built in 2016, per the report, and last sold in 2021 for $7.3 million.

According to the rental company, Butler rarely did proper upkeep and did not allow for maintenance to be done. He once denied workers access to check the HVAC system, per the report, which led to a “significant” leak that required ceiling and floors to be replaced. The people he hired to clean the pool allegedly neglected their duties and caused the pumps to break. The lawsuit also said that Butler changed the locks without providing the landlord a copy of the key.

The company is seeking $257,282 from Butler. That figure includes two months of rent, minus the $130,000 security deposit, and total cost of damages, which the company said was $127,282.

Butler had a very tumultuous end to his time with the Heat. He was suspended multiple times after demanding a trade request, which was eventually granted and sent him to the Warriors ahead of the deadline. He dropped 25 points in his debut with the team on Feb. 8, but he was held to a combined 11 points in the team’s last two games. The Warriors have gone 7-1 in games with Butler on the court.

Golden State holds a 32-28 record heading into Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.