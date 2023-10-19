Jim Harbaugh denies knowledge of alleged sign stealing as NCAA investigation ensnares Michigan

Jim Harbaugh emphatically denied any knowledge of any alleged illegal sign stealing or illegal scouting done by his Michigan football program after news broke that the NCAA was investigating the Wolverines.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signs, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said in a statement released by the school Thursday evening.

“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action,” the statement further read. “... No matter what program or organization I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.”

The NCAA’s investigation into Michigan over alleged sign stealing (which is not technically against the rules) and perhaps scouting opponents in person (which is) was first reported Thursday by Yahoo Sports. Both Michigan and the Big Ten confirmed the investigation soon afterward.

Details of what the NCAA is specifically alleging are not publicly known. The NCAA has declined comment.

The Big Ten has told member schools, including Michigan State, which hosts Michigan on Saturday, about the allegations so they might change plans accordingly. The Athletic reported that the league office told MSU that Michigan was using “a ‘vast network’ to steal opposing teams’ signs.”

Sign stealing is considered common in college football and while raising integrity questions is not specifically prohibited in the NCAA bylaws unless information is communicated electronically on gameday to players or between coaches. Harbaugh used the term “illegal sign stealing” but there is no such thing.

It is against NCAA rules to scout opponents in person, a cost-saving measure that dates back to 1994. Teams are provided extensive video from games to scout opponents. Industry sources have told Yahoo Sports that the NCAA is investigating whether Michigan had representatives of some nature attend the games of future opponents to scout the play-calling signals.

Sources at multiple Big Ten programs have told Yahoo Sports that they suspected or were told about Michigan stealing signs this season.

Michigan is 6-0 and ranked No. 2 nationally in Harbaugh’s ninth season at his alma mater. He previously coached the NFL's San Francisco 49ers and both Stanford and the University of San Diego. The Wolverines have won consecutive Big Ten titles.

Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, told Yahoo Sports the NCAA had not initially informed either Harbaugh or himself about the nature of the allegations.

Mars noted that since Harbaugh is already involved in an active NCAA infractions case stemming from a series of Level II violations, he should have been notified of any further development. Harbaugh served a self-imposed three-game suspension to start the season over that case.

Mars further said that NCAA rules prohibit him from discussing the case or gathering information from other staff members or athletic department personnel as well as issuing any public comments concerning an ongoing investigation, although Harbaugh later chose to speak up anyway.

“To me it is astonishing the media is reporting a NCAA investigation regarding Michigan football and as Coach Harbaugh’s lawyer I’m not even aware that there is such an investigation,” Mars said. “The NCAA has a duty to inform me as his lawyer if they are investigating anything that might implicate Coach Harbaugh.

“It’s the same old story,” Mars continued. “The NCAA takes action that results in national sports news headlines about Michigan football and Coach Harbaugh yet Coach Harbaugh is prohibited from commenting. This is becoming a pattern.”

Harbaugh did issue a statement but noted it was all he could say.

“Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place.”