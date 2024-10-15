Jets reunite Davante Adams with Aaron Rodgers in big — and possibly last available — swing at salvaging this season

As another winnable game slipped out of his hands, Aaron Rodgers sat pensively on the New York Jets' bench Monday night looking like he was contemplating life.

It didn’t appear he liked what he saw.

His Jets were about to be losers again — 23-20 to Buffalo — and thus fall to 2-4 on the season. They had already fired the coach, Robert Saleh. They had already changed play-callers. They had already talked about renewed effort and focus.

And yet, little had changed.

The lights were bright inside MetLife Stadium, but this felt like one of Rodgers' famed darkness retreats; his face conveying more regret than resolve.

And so it should be no surprise that by Tuesday morning the Jets had pulled the trigger on bringing in one of Rodgers' all-time favorite wide receivers, acquiring Devonte Adams from Las Vegas for a conditional third-round pick.

The move reunites the quarterback and pass-catcher — they played together for eight seasons (2014-2021) in Green Bay. They combined for 622 receptions, 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns in regular season play.

Those were the glory days. Big scores and big wins. The Packers averaged 10 regular season victories during that period and won six playoff games to advance to the NFC championship game four different times.

Adams left for Vegas in 2022 and nothing worked quite like it did with the Packers. After 14 touchdowns his first season, he’s had just nine since. The Jets tried to trade for him last year but the Raiders wouldn’t budge. After just one touchdown in three games this year, Adams requested a trade.

Rodgers, meanwhile, headed to the Jets in 2023 and there has been little more than injury and disappointment. At age 41, there isn’t a lot of time for lost seasons or slow rebuilds. New York brought Rodgers in to win now.

They aren’t winning.

Maybe a recoupling will change everything. The Jets sure hope so. They are pretty much out of options, other than finally finding a way to get pass rusher Haason Reddick back into the fold. Reddick is more likely to be traded though.

Team owner Woody Johnson declared this team the most talented in 25 years. He used that as justification for firing Saleh after a 2-3 start to the season. Meanwhile, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (a perceived Rodgers’ confidant) was demoted from calling plays.

Yet, rather than lighting a fire of inspiration under the roster, the Jets looked like the same old mediocre, beat-themselves outfit on Monday.

There was a dropped touchdown. There were two field goal attempts hit uprights and crossbars. There were 11 penalties for 110 yards. New York converted just four of 12 third down attempts and went 1 for 4 in the red zone.

Not even a converted Hail Mary at the end of the first half could save them.

Rodgers seemed stunned that the game didn’t turn out better.

"We need to get going," Rodgers said on Monday. "This was a golden opportunity. Some games you win in the NFL, and some games you give away. This was a giveaway."

It was indicative of this entire Jets experiment for Rodgers. It began with much fanfare and the expectations of a late-career potential championship push in the spirit of Peyton Manning in Denver and Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Instead, New York is staring at a stretch this month that features games at 4-2 Pittsburgh and later hosting 5-1 Houston.

"It's frustrating," Rodgers said. "I'm here to win [these] games."

The season isn’t over, but it is trending in that direction. Hence the franchise pulling every early-season emergency cord it can.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is the interim coach and Todd Downing is calling plays. So now it’s all about the players.

Adams gives Rodgers a familiar face and weapon and bolsters a receiving corps that already features Garrett Wilson. The offense wasn’t bad on Monday — Rodgers threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns and Breece Hall ran for 113 yards while adding 56 receiving.

It still wasn't enough though. And for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, that isn't enough.

The third-round pick (which could become a second if it works out) is a significant but not daunting price. What other options were there for the Jets? Rodgers is by far their most accomplished quarterback in decades and this was an all-in season.

Might as well make the most of it while something can still be made.