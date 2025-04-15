Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins explore trade + How Nico Iamaleava drama impacts his NFL future | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Should the Miami Dolphins rebuild now that they're looking to trade Jalen Ramsey and considering the drama surrounding Tyreek Hill? Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab have an riveting discussion about how the Dolphins move forward and the impact of Tua Tagovailoa's contract on the future of the team. Plus, will Nico Iamaleava's NIL dispute with Tennessee negatively impact his future draft stock? With a sharp rise in rookie quarterbacks who have transferred succeeding in the NFL, the crew isn't convinced it hurts the young QB in the long run. Finally, they react to reports that Travis Hunter says he won't play at all if a team decides to limit him to playing one position. You don't want to miss this episode!

(00:55) - Jalen Ramsey seeking trade partner

(7:20) - Are the Dolphins preparing to blow it up?

(12:40) - Will Tyreek Hill be a Dolphin in 2025?

(24:20) - Nico Iamaleava & how the transfer portal impacts the NFL

(48:35) - Travis Hunter demands he plays WR & CB in the NFL

(59:35) - Hunter’s thoughts on Shedeur Sanders’ ball-patting tendency

