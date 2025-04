The New York Knicks are getting their star back, just before the NBA playoffs begin.

Guard Jalen Brunson is expected to return to the Knicks' lineup for Sunday's matchup versus the Phoenix Suns, reports NBA insider Chris Haynes. Brunson has missed New York's past 15 games after spraining his ankle late in March 7's marquee matchup between the Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

This story will be updated with more information.