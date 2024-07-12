Jalen Brunson agrees to 4-year, $156.6 million deal, gives Knicks $113 million break in guaranteed money: Report

Jalen Brunson is getting paid by the New York Knicks, but not necessarily as much as they could have paid him.

The Knicks All-Star has agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, despite being eligible for a five-year, $269 million deal. The difference in those deals is $113 million in guaranteed money.

It's a little more complicated than Brunson giving the Knicks a nine-figure discount, though. As Wojnarowski explains, Brunson will be receiving $37.1 million less over the next three years, but his fourth year is a player option. If he decides to opt out, Brunson will reportedly be eligible for a four-year, $323 million deal in 2028 or a five-year, $418 million deal in 2029.

That would be part of why Brunson is taking a pay cut now, but his deal still definitely helps the Knicks keep their burgeoning contender together after signing OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal and trading nearly every first-round draft pick possible for Mikal Bridges.

One of Brunson's fellow Villanova Knicks sees his deal as the point guard being a team player.