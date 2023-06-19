The It List: Jennifer Lawrence goes full on comedy in raunchy 'No Hard Feelings,' 'Take Care of Maya' tells shocking true story of how a young girl's hospitalization played a role in her mother's tragic death, 'The Bear' dishes up new episodes and all the best in pop culture the week of June 19, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for June 19-25, including the best deals we could find for each.

WATCH IT: Jennifer Lawrence single-handedly saves the R-rated comedy with No Hard Feelings

Who says they don't make 'em like they used to? Jennifer Lawrence is putting her star power on the line to bring back the R-rated comedy with No Hard Feelings, the tender, heartwarming story of an introverted 19-year-old (Andrew Barth Feldman) and the hot Uber driver (Lawrence) that the boy's parents hire to help him lose his virginity. It's a premise that likely would have topped the box office in the '80s or '90s, but we'll have to wait and see whether it catches fire with Generation Z. Feldman, at least, is betting big on moviegoers in his age group. The 21-year-old actor delayed his arrival to Harvard in order to be the object of Lawrence's well-compensated affection. — Ethan Alter

No Hard Feelings premieres Friday, June 23 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Take Care of Maya examines an inconceivable but true story

This documentary looks at the case of Maya Kowalski, who, as a 10-year-old in 2016, was taken by her parents to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., as symptoms of her rare illness flared up. But by the time her health had improved, Maya was temporarily taken into the custody of the state, and her mother had been deemed to have the mental illness of what, according to the Cleveland Clinic, was formerly called Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy and is now known as Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another. While Maya was still separated from her mother, her mother took her own life. Now, in their own words, Maya and her father, Jack, provide their perspective on the upsetting turn of events. — Raechal Shewfelt

Take Care of Maya premieres Monday, June 19 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: The Last Rider recounts the dramatic true story of Tour de France champion Greg LeMond

Gentleman, start your cycling. With the 2023 Tour de France kicking off on July 1, now's the perfect time to brush up on your biking history with The Last Rider — a profile of previous Tour champion Greg LeMond. Directed by Alex Holmes, the film recounts his hard-fought 1989 victory via archival footage and new interviews. In this exclusive clip, LeMond describes the one of a kind experience of crossing the finish line in first place. "I was ready to quit, and I won the Tour," he says. "It was a powerful moment." — E.A.

The Last Rider premieres in theaters on Friday, June 23; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Surrounded features the final film performance from Michael K. Williams

At the time of his death in September 2021, celebrated character actor Michael K. Williams had completed several feature films that have made their way to theaters and VOD services in the intervening years. The new Western Surrounded is The Wire star's final film, pairing him with Black Panther's Letitia Wright. Directed by Anthony Mandler, the drama features Williams as Will Clay, a frontiersman who crosses paths with Wright's Moses Washington — a soldier and freedwoman who disguises herself as a man while traversing the perilous American West. This exclusive clip from the film features the two stars discussing a danger they both face. — E.A.

Surrounded premieres Tuesday, June 20 on most digital services.

STREAM IT: Yes, chef, we'll take another helping of The Bear

As the critically acclaimed series returns for Season 2, Chef Carmy and his staff are undertaking a massive project: transforming their meager eatery, the Original Beef of Chicagoland, into an upscale destination. It won't come easily, of course, as the team, including breakout star Ayo Edebiri's sous chef Sydney, battles for the money and time to fulfill their plans. If you're looking for a snack while you watch, consider ordering the real-life version of the show's signature sammie, which is available to ship throughout the United States, via the Windy City's storied restaurant Buona. — R.S.

The Bear premieres Thursday, June 22 on FX on Hulu.

HEAR IT: Kelly Clarkson comes back stronger than ever

Chemistry is Kelly Clarkson's first album since 2017 — and, more notably, her first album since her acrimonious split from her former husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock. Longtime fans of the American Idol powerhouse know she is capable of recording classic breakup songs ("Since U Been Gone," "Never Again" and "Stronger," to name but a few). Therefore, expectations run high as Clarkson — who wrote 60 songs to help her process her divorce trauma — returns with what she has described as her most personal record yet and "as if Breakaway and Stronger had a baby." Collaborators include Carly Rae Jepsen, Steve Martin, Sheila E. and Clarkson's former The Voice co-star Nick Jonas. — Lyndsey Parker

Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson is available Friday, June 23 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: The Stroll recounts an important piece of New York City's LGBTQ history

Today, New York City's Meatpacking District is a trendy area filled with restaurants and boutiques. Forty years ago, the neighborhood had a very different vibe — but it was still a home for a close-knit community. Kirsten Lovell's moving documentary, The Stroll, speaks with some of the transgender sex workers that made a living in that area despite dangerous circumstances. And Lovell was one of those women, making this film both a chronicle of a different New York and a highly personal story. — E.A.

The Stroll premieres Wednesday, June 21 on HBO and Max.

HEAR IT: Kim Petras is a beauty and a Beast

Last year, Kim Petras made pop history as the first trans solo artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her sultry Sam Smith duet, "Unholy." And she continued to blaze that trail at this year's Grammy Awards, when "Unholy" won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, making her the first transgender woman to win in that category . Now the German electropop maverick, who has already released two mixtapes, three EPs, and 22 singles and amassed a cult audience over the past decade, is finally releasing her debut album, Feed the Beast (after scrapping her leaked first album attempt, Problématique, last year). Feed the Beast features duets with Nicki Minaj and Banks, along with "Unholy" as a bonus track, but Petras is clearly making a name for herself. — L.P.

Feed the Beast by Kim Petras is available Friday, June 23 to download/stream on Apple Music .

HEAR IT: Big Freedia takes center stage

New Orleans bounce music icon Big Freedia has been blazing trails since 1999, touring and collaborating with everyone from the Postal Service to Kesha to RuPaul; starring in Fuse's top-rated TV show; and even setting a Guinness World Record for twerking. But Freedia's collaborations with Beyoncé — first as a sampled voice on her 2016 Lemonade hit "Formation," then by providing new studio vocals for 2022's banger "Break My Soul" — have jettisoned the Southern rapper to the mainstream and even earned him a Grammy nomination. Now, while Freedia has released four mixtapes, seven EPs, 36 singles and 25 music videos, he's finally releasing his second full-length album (and first album since 2014), Central City. Your summer twerking soundtrack has arrived! — L.P.

Central City by Big Freedia is available Friday, June 23 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: One Star Reviews visits businesses plagued by bad reviews to see if they are as bad as their reviews make them out to be

You know those poorly rated businesses that many of us avoid on review sites like Yelp? Vice's Taji Ameen is seeking them out in this series, part of which previously aired internationally. Ameen finds himself looking into, for example, the worst-rated MMA trainer, driving instructor and hair colorist — to give him frosted tips, of course — in this amusing series. The businesses aren't always excited to see him, making for some awkward and even unexpected moments of connection. — R.S.

One Star Reviews airs Monday, June 19 at 10 p.m. on Vice.

HEAR IT: Jason Mraz returns with that '70s album

Jason Mraz may be best known as a guitar-strumming, sandals-wearing folkie, but on Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, he's gone disco — judging by the effervescent, Jamiroquai/Scissor Sisters-esque summer single "I Feel Like Dancing," the '70s-varety-show vibes of his music video for "Pancakes & Butter" and, of course, the banger "Disco Sun." In a statement, Mraz says that the record (which reunites him with Raining Jane, who worked 2014's YES!, and Martin Terefe, who produced 2008's We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.), is "about personal expression, acceptance and time travel" and "feels like both a reunion of sounds and players, as well as a fresh start in a new sonic territory." — L.P.