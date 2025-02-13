It List: Drake is changing the narrative with new album, Sabrina Carpenter gives 'Short n' Sweet' a boost, 'White Lotus' checks in

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommend a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Captain America: Brave New World lands in theaters

When: Captain America: Brave New World is in theaters Feb. 14.

What to know: Anthony Mackie formally takes over for Chris Evans as Captain America. He's at odds with the president, played by Harrison Ford, who also happens to be the Red Hulk. [Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be watching: Mackie told Deadline all about Ford's remarkably chill attitude on set, where they bonded over woodworking. I'm starting to think Marvel's new era is in the coolest possible hands. [Deadline]

📺 The White Lotus gets an upgrade

When: The White Lotus Season 3 premieres Feb. 16 on HBO and Max.

What to know: The Thailand-set season of the anthology series follows a new batch of guests at a luxury resort — this time, it's a May-December couple, a trio of lifelong besties facing friction and a wealthy family on the verge of losing it all. [Decider]

Why I'll be watching: Creator Mike White said past seasons were just a "rehearsal" for this one, which is "longer, bigger [and] crazier." It's always packed with sex, lies and murder, so I can't wait to see how these new episodes go off the rails. [IndieWire/Entertainment Weekly]

What to listen to

🎧 Drake plots his comeback

When: Some Sexy Songs 4 U by Drake and PartyNextDoor is out Feb. 14.

What to know: We don't know much yet about Drake's comeback album, aside from its title and cover art. He assured fans while on tour that he's "very much alive," though. [Variety/People]

Why I'll be listening: After Kendrick Lamar called him out by name during the Super Bowl halftime show while performing his Grammy-winning diss track, it's not clear if Drake will hit back or not — especially since he filed a lawsuit against their shared record label. Either way, it's his move now, and he's got my attention. [Yahoo Entertainment]

🎧 Sabrina Carpenter is a ‘Busy Woman’

When: Short n' Sweet (Deluxe) by Sabrina Carpenter is out Feb. 14.

What to know: After winning two Grammys, Carpenter announced a deluxe version of her latest album with four new songs, including a remix of "Please Please Please" featuring the incomparable Dolly Parton. [E! News]

Why I'll be listening: After grinding away in the industry for several years, Carpenter finally had her breakout moment with Short n' Sweet. She's rightfully claiming her place among the main pop girls whose every release has me on my toes. [Yahoo Entertainment]

What to binge

▶️ Yellowjackets returns to the wild

When: The first two episodes of Yellowjackets Season 3 start streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on Feb. 14. It then premieres on Showtime Feb. 16.

What to know: The cult favorite series about a group of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash in the wilderness is finally back and, if the trailer is to be believed, bloodier than ever. [Billboard]

Why I'll be bingeing: It's best to go into this show with absolutely no information and let your world be rocked, but I'm really looking forward to seeing how guest stars Hilary Swank and Joel McHale fit into the psychological drama. [People]

