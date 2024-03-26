Is there a winner of the $800 million Powerball jackpot? The numbers have been drawn

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $800 million Powerball jackpot that has grown so large thanks to nearly three dozen consecutive drawings without a winner of the top prize.

The numbers drawn Monday night were: 7, 11, 19, 53 68 and red ball: 23

No one has won the game's jackpot since New Year's Day, making 35 straight drawings without a big winner. It's tough to win the Powerball jackpot because the odds are so long, at 1 in 292.2 million.

The $800 million prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year. Most winners choose a cash payout, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $384.8 million.

The Powerball prize has mushroomed at a time when Mega Millions, the other nearly national U.S. lottery game, has become even bigger with an estimated annuity payout of $1.1 billion. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday night.

Both games are sold in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is sold in Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.