Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday that she's declaring for the WNBA draft.

She made her announcement with one game remaining on the regular-season schedule and weeks after breaking the NCAA women's scoring record.

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa," Clark wrote on social media. I am excited to entering the 2024 WNBA Draft."

The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick in April's draft.