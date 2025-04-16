If the Dolphins move on from Tyreek Hill, what is Jaylen Waddle's fantasy football value?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

In a recent episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, host Matt Harmon and The Ringer's Danny Heifetz explored the potential fantasy football impact for Jaylen Waddle if the Miami Dolphins move on from Tyreek Hill.

Harmon explained that if Hill is traded, it could open up opportunities to deploy Waddle in more creative ways. Waddle has been the "sacrificial X receiver" for the Dolphins, meaning he's playing in a tough spot for production as an on-the-line perimeter player, limiting his upside. Harmon expressed optimism that, if given the chance to take on more of the dynamic, playmaking responsibilities typically associated with Hill, Waddle could be cast in a new light. Not to mention, 120-150 targets would be up for grabs without Hill.

Heifetz, on the other hand, showed skepticism about any potential boost in Waddle's fantasy value, stating, "I don't really want him on any of my teams anymore." Heifetz questioned how Miami has used Waddle, suggesting that despite investing heavily in Waddle and Hill, the Dolphins might not be getting the most out of their talent.

Harmon also cautioned that the 2025 Dolphins could be the kind of team fantasy managers might want to avoid altogether, due to potential instability and a lack of clarity about their offensive identity.

Ultimately, Waddle's fantasy value would largely depend on whether he can adapt to a new role in a world without Hill and whether the Dolphins' coaching staff can optimize their offense to suit his strengths. For now, Hill is still with the Dolphins and unless that changes, Waddle's fantasy value is likely limited.