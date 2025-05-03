'I know we'll win on Sunday:' Warriors' Jimmy Butler remains confident ... and other takeaways from Rockets' Game 6 win

SAN FRANCISCO — The Houston Rockets delivered a statement Friday night in Game 6, beating the Golden State Warriors 115-107. With their backs against the wall, Houston outplayed Golden State with a combination of strategic adjustments, defensive intensity and standout performances. Meanwhile, the Warriors' missteps exposed cracks in their game plan and execution.

Here are five key takeaways from this pivotal matchup:

Rockets pounce as Warriors stumble in 4th quarter

The Rockets seized control early in the fourth quarter, capitalizing on the Warriors' stunning cold streak, as they missed 14 of their first 15 shots. Houston's defense deserves major credit for the collapse, contesting everything, getting to loose balls and forcing Golden State into tough, low-percentage attempts.

The Rockets' defense held Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler to 1-of-12 shooting for three points in the fourth. The Rockets stayed composed, converting stops into efficient offense and extending their lead to put away the Warriors. That fourth-quarter stretch, during which the Rockets went on a 12-1 run for almost four minutes, sealed the victory as they won the stanza 29-23.

Fred VanVleet is having a moment

Game 6 was another standout performance for the veteran guard. The Rockets' floor general poured in 29 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. He also added eight rebounds and eight assists with just two turnovers. Through his combination of scoring, playmaking and poise, VanVleet exposed Golden State's perimeter defensive weaknesses.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr inserted Gary Payton II into the starting lineup to slow VanVleet's signature hot starts in this series, but to no avail.

VanVleet scored eight points in the first frame and has averaged more than seven points in the first quarter through six games. When asked about VanVleet's struggles from three in the regular season and the first couple of games of this series, Draymond Green responded, "We know what he's capable of," referencing VanVleet's play with the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

VanVleet is averaging 27.3 points and 5.7 assists over his last three games. If VanVleet maintains this level of play, the Warriors could be in serious trouble in Game 7.

Rockets' ball movement and discipline fuel success

Houston's ability to move the ball and limit mistakes was a necessary turning point, especially from what we've seen from the Rockets in the past two road games. The last time the Rockets were in the Bay, Houston had an 18:11 assist-to-turnover ratio, shot 44% from the field and 60% from the charity stripe.

On Friday night, the Rockets improved, recording 23 assists against just 11 turnovers. Coach Ime Udoka's emphasis on controlled, purposeful ball movement paid dividends. Houston's offense flowed more seamlessly than expected, even matching the Warriors' 3-point production and converting over 71% of its free-throw attempts.

This discipline also allowed the Rockets to capitalize on Golden State's mistakes. By forcing 16 turnovers and converting them into 22 points, Houston flipped the script against a team renowned for its ability to punish miscues. This balance between creating opportunities and avoiding unnecessary risks will be critical in the do-or-die Game 7.

Steven Adams brings the muscle Houston needs

Dillon Brooks picking up his fourth foul in the first three minutes of the third quarter was the best thing to happen for the Rockets in Game 6. Udoka replaced him with Steven Adams, who changed the dynamic of the game. Udoka stuck with Adams for much of the final two quarters, and he stepped up, providing bruising screens and much-needed offensive rebounding that turned into valuable second-chance points.

On defense, his ability to clog the paint and protect the rim disrupted the Warriors' rhythm. Adams' presence allowed the Rockets to go with more unique zone looks, taking elements of a 1-3-1 to limit Curry but disguising it in a 2-3 set. The Warriors' attempt to hack-an-Adams was relatively neutralized, as he made 9-of-16 freebies, but more importantly, did not get played off the court.

Adams finished with 17 points, five rebounds, three blocks and a steal, but his contributions transcended the stat sheet. The Rockets dominated the paint, outscoring Golden State 42-31 and turning 11 offensive rebounds into 19 second-chance points. Adams' toughness set the tone for Houston, giving it an edge the Warriors struggled to counter.

Warriors need more from role players

Udoka's in-game adjustments topped Kerr's, and the big lineups disrupted much of the Warriors' ability to win key hustle plays and figure out the Rockets' zone defense. The Rockets won the battle on the glass and in the paint, leading to second-chance opportunities that disrupted every Warriors attempt to take control of the game.

"Get loose balls, and we'll defend them way better. In order to beat this team, you have to make second and third efforts," Green said about what the Warriors need to do in Sunday's Game 7.

Outside of 23 points combined from Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors didn't get much production from key role players like Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield or Quinten Post, who combined to go 4-of-15 from the field. The Rockets' defense challenged them, and whether the shots were contested or open, they struggled to make them.

"There's a reason they're playing zone for the second half: [to] force a particular shot," Curry said. "If they're going to do that and make certain guys shoot it, if you have a shot, take it. If you are out there, be aggressive."

Butler echoed Curry's sentiment when talking about getting more from the Warriors role players.

"Confidence. Keep them confident," Butler said. "It's not on y'all, it's on all of us. We gonna win together, we gonna lose together. But I know we'll win on Sunday."

What also seemed to impact Golden State's confidence was their inability to prevent momentum-swinging plays, like VanVleet's four-point play to open the fourth quarter with the Warriors ahead by two.

"The start of the fourth, getting the and-1 three was a tough momentum play. Jabari [Smith] got two 3s off two hustle plays," Curry said.

The lack of bench scoring left Golden State overly reliant on its starters, who faltered under Houston's relentless pressure. If Curry and Butler struggle, who will fill the void in Game 7?

What's next

For the Rockets, Game 6 was a culmination of their growth as a team under Udoka. With VanVleet orchestrating the offense, Adams being an enforcer, and the entire squad committing to a more disciplined and energetic effort, they're on the verge of winning the sereis after a 3-1 deficit.

For the Warriors, questions abound. Can Kerr outmaneuver Udoka in Game 7? Will their bench finally deliver? Most importantly, can their stars rise to the occasion, overcoming a forgetful fourth-quarter letdown in Game 6?

The Rockets have the momentum, but the Warriors' championship pedigree is still a factor. Whatever happens, this series has been one of the most entertaining of the first round, and Game 7 will be an all-out affair.