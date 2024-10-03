Hurricane Kirk could cause dangerous surf conditions along the US East Coast

MIAMI — (AP) — Waves from Hurricane Kirk could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions this weekend along the U.S. East Coast as well as in Bermuda, the Greater Antilles and the Bahamas, forecasters said.

Kirk was a Category 3 storm in the Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen further, but was expected to remain away from land, the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

Swells generated by Kirk were expected to reach portions of the Leeward Islands on Friday, Bermuda and the Greater Antilles on Saturday, and the East Coast and the Bahamas on Sunday, the center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The major hurricane was about 1,185 miles (1,910 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Leslie formed late Wednesday in the eastern Atlantic and could strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days, forecasters said. It also was not yet deemed a threat to land.

The storm was located about 515 miles (830 kilometers) southwest of the southernmost tip of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the center said.

The storms churned in the Atlantic as rescuers in the U.S. Southeast searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week, leaving behind a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.