How to watch UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

It's time for UFC Fight 224, and this time around, UFC is headed across the pond for another round of UFC London. Heavyweights Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura will face off in at the 02 Arena in London, UK this Saturday afternoon. Fight Night 224 also features women's flyweight fight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko, a featherweight fight between Nathaniel Wood and Andre Fili and more UFC action worth tuning in for. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC Fight Night 224: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura, know this: UFC London will air on ESPN (and stream on ESPN+) this Saturday.

Don't want to miss out on the action? Here's how to watch this weekend's foreign fight, including start times, Aspinall vs. Tybura fight card details, how to stream the UFC London prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC London without cable:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Prelims time: 12 p.m. ET

Main card time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: O2 Arena, London United Kingdom

TV/Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC heads to the UK for UFC London on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, thanks to the time difference in London, the UFC fight kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET.

UFC London full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Main card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura• Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili• Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz• Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam• Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Cubao

Prelims - 12 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos• Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues• Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena• Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad• Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz• Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil• Flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

