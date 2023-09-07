How to watch UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

It's almost time for UFC's middleweight championship fight: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland. Saturday night, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will face a challenge from Sean Strickland at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. UFC 293 will also feature heavyweight bouts between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov and Justin Tafa and Austen Lane.

If you're looking for ways to watch Adesanya vs. Strickland, know this: UFC 293 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Adesanya vs. Strickland fight card details, how to stream UFC 293 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 293 without cable:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, AU

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, September 9 for a pay-per-view middleweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT), followed by more prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya (+450) vs. Sean Strickland (-650)• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (+200) vs. Alexander Volkov (-250)• Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-235) vs. Austen Lane (+195)• Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-105) vs. Anton Turkalj (-115)• Flyweight: Manel Kape (-350) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+275)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-300) vs. Da Woon Jung (+240)• Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (-200) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+165)• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (-225) vs. John Makdessi (+185)• Lightweight: Nasrat Hapqarast (-450) vs. Landon Quiñones (+340)

Early prelims - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke• Featherweight: Shane Young (-165) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+135)• Welterweight: Kevin Jousset (-135) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+115)

