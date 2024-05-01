How to watch 'Turtles All the Way Down:' Everything you need to know about the new John Green adaptation

John Green fans, the film adaptation of Turtles All the Way Down is finally (almost) here! After being stalled for a few years in pre-production, Turtles All the Way Down, starring Isabela Merced and Felix Mallard, premieres this Thursday on Max. Based on Green's 2017 YA novel, the film follows Aza, a teen struggling with OCD and anxiety, who reconnects with her childhood crush while on the hunt for a missing billionaire. True to John Green's style, the YA romance tackles life, death and one of Green's classic coming-of-age quests. Are you ready to watch? Here's everything you need to know about the new Turtles All the Way Down film.

Turtles All the Way Down trailer:

When does the Turtles All the Way Down movie come out?

The newest John Green film adaptation premieres Thursday, May 2, 2024 on Max.

Where to watch Turtles All the Way Down:

Does Max have a free trial?

While the HBO streaming platform does not offer a free trial period, you can still try the platform out for free by signing up for it through another streaming service, like with a live TV streaming package such as DirecTV Stream. Right now, when you sign up for DirecTV Stream, you can get 3 months free of HBO's Max (plus Paramount+, Starz, and Cinemax) — and that's after the free trial period is over.

That being said, a DirecTV subscription is a lot pricier than a basic Max subscription, so unless you’re in the market for a free trial, we recommend signing up for Max directly.

Turtles All the Way Down cast:

Directed by Hannah Marks, Turtles All the Way Down stars Isabela Merced (who also starred in the 2019 adaptation of Green's Let It Snow), Cree Cicchino and Felix Mallard.

Turtles All the Way Down plot:

Turtles All the Way Down follows Aza, a teen battling OCD and an anxiety disorder on top of all your typical coming-of-age issues. Oh, and she's investigating the disappearance of a billionaire while reconnecting with her long-lost childhood crush.

Is Turtles All the Way Down based on a book?

Turtles All the Way Down is based on the bestselling novel by author John Green. The film joins Green's other successful book-to-screen adaptations: The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns and Looking for Alaska.

Where to watch all the John Green movies

Most of John Green's YA novels have been adapted for the screen, so if you're a fan of the Turtles All the Way Down author's work, then you're in luck.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Fault in Our Stars (or TFIOS, if you were on Tumblr back in the day) stars Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort, Nat Wolff and Laura Dern. You can stream this tearjerker on Disney+.

Paper Towns (2015)

Nat Wolff and Cara Delevinge star in Paper Towns, which is currently streaming on HBO's Max.

Looking for Alaska (2019)

This series adaptation of John Green's 2005 novel stars Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer. All eight episodes are streaming on Hulu.

Let it Snow (2019)

This Netflix holiday movie, based on the novel of the same name co-written by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope and Kiernan Shipka. You can stream Let it Snow on Netflix.