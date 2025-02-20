How to watch the 'The Baldwins' series premiere: Start time, channel and more

Alec Baldwin, the actor famous for his roles in films like Glengarry Glen Ross and TV shows like 30 Rock, is getting into the reality TV game. A new TLC series, The Baldwins, will feature Baldwin and his wife Hilaria and will provide a look into their lives as parents to seven young children. The show, which was filmed while Baldwin faced an involuntary manslaughter case stemming from the accidental shooting of director Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film, Rust, will also address the public scrutiny the pair faced amid that trial. If you're up for seeing the Baldwins parenting their "Baldwinitos" as they refer to their kids, here's how to tune in when The Baldwins premieres this Sunday on TLC.

When is The Baldwins series premiere?

The series premiere of The Baldwins airs on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

What channel is The Baldwins on?

The Baldwins will air on TLC.

How to watch The Baldwins without cable:

There are several ways you can watch TLC without cable, including Philo, DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What is The Baldwins about?

The Baldwins is a reality series that provides an in-depth look at the life of actor Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their seven young children. But while they focus on the chaos of having a large family, the show doesn't shy away from Baldwin's recent legal struggles stemming from his involvement in the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins, a director on his film Rust, nor does it avoid addressing public criticism of the couple.

Every way to watch The Baldwins: