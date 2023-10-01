How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys this afternoon on Fox

It's Week 4 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys game this afternoon on Fox. The Cowboys will be looking to recover after their shocking loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Patriots are still shaking off their 2-0 start to the season. The Patriots vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox today at 4:25 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the New England vs. Dallas showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Patriots vs. Cowboys game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on?

Sunday afternoon's Patriots vs. Cowboys game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Patriots vs. Cowboys game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Patriots vs. Cowboys game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: