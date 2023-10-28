How to watch the Georgia vs. Florida college football game today

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 9. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida game. Are you ready to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Florida Gators? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Georgia vs. Florida match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 9 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Georgia vs. Florida game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 28
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT
Game: Georgia at Florida
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Georgia vs. Florida game?
The Bulldogs visit the Gators on their home turf this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Georgia vs. Florida game on?
Today's Georgia at Florida game will air on CBS, which you may have free over the air. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
College football games this week:
Week 9
Tuesday, Oct. 24
New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Liberty at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Jacksonville State at Florida International | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
UTEP at Sam Houston | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Thursday, Oct. 26
Syracuse at Virginia Tech | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Georgia State at Georgia Southern | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
South Carolina State at North Carolina Central | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, Oct. 27
Brown at Penn | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 28
No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas | 12 p.m. | FOX
Indiana at No. 10 Penn State | 12 p.m. | CBS
No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ABC
UMass at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
UConn at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Maryland at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
South Carolina at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Houston at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
West Virginia at UCF | 12 p.m. | FS1
Tulsa at SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Howard at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Sacred Heart | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Georgetown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Bucknell at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
UNI at Illinois State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Princeton at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stetson at Drake | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at VMI | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Clemson at NC State | 2 p.m. | The CW
Morgan State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota State at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
East Tennessee State at Furman | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Southern Utah | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Montana | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at Houston Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Lindenwood at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Nicholls | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Lincoln (CA) at Kennesaw State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at Samford | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Memphis at North Texas | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
BYU at No. 7 Texas | 3:30 p.m.
No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Pitt at No. 14 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 20 Duke at No. 18 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Virginia at Miami (Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Mississippi State at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Michigan State at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Purdue at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Iowa State at Baylor | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Miss at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Ohio | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State (in Birmingham, Ala.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 24 USC at Cal | 4 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 22 Tulane at Rice | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
North Alabama at Austin Peay | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UC Davis at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Harvard | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UIW at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Bryant at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Illinois at Western Illinois | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Arkansas State at UL Monroe | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Tarleton State at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at San Diego | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Wyoming at Boise State | 5:30 p.m. | FS2
Marshall at Coastal Carolina | 6 p.m. | NFL Network
No. 5 Washington at Stanford | 7 p.m. | FS1
No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Troy at Texas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Colorado at No. 23 UCLA | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Washington State at Arizona State | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Cincinnati at Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Old Dominion at No. 25 James Madison | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Eastern Kentucky at Utah Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Northwestern State at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
New Mexico at Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UNLV at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
San Jose State at Hawai'i | 12 a.m. Sunday | Spectrum Sports PPV
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.