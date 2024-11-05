How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' in 2024: Where to stream your favorite 'Peanuts' holiday specials

“Isn’t it peculiar, Charlie Brown, how some traditions just slowly fade away?”

This November, one tradition you may want to keep alive is watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Whether your favorite part of a Peanuts-style Thanksgiving meal is the toast, the popcorn or the jellybeans, everyone can appreciate Snoopy's unique cooking skills. Nowadays, you can find all the classic Peanuts TV specials, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, in one place — unfortunately that place is behind a paywall …

You can watch all your favorite Charlie Brown holiday shows, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown! on Apple TV+. Back in 2020, the streamer secured the exclusive streaming rights to the Peanuts after years of the Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas tradition TV specials being available across multiple broadcast networks — usually ABC and CBS. So if you're looking to watch Snoopy cook the gang a gorgeous, pop-corn-centric Thanksgiving dinner lunch before you sit down for a meal with your own family, you'll need to have access to Apple TV+.

What channel is A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on this year?

After years of the Peanuts' Thanksgiving, Christmas and Halloween TV specials airing on the likes of ABC, CBS and PBS every holiday season, all the Charlie Brown specials are now only available through Apple TV+. Luckily, the service offers a free trial, so you don't technically need to shell out any money to see Peppermint Patty throw a fit over the lack of turkey this year …

How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving