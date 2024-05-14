How Jared Goff's contract impacts Trevor Lawrence with John Shipley | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today's episode of the Exempt List, John Shipley of Jaguar Report joins Charles McDonald to talk about major moves in the quarterback contract market.

Shipley and McDonald open the show with thoughts on the opening slate of games announced this week, focusing on the AFC Championship rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

McDonald then brings up the news of Jared Goff's massive contract extension with the Detroit Lions. They discuss implications for other top quarterbacks, particularly Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

After the break, they react to Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. receiving the biggest contract ever for a DB.

Then, McDonald and Shipley share their confusing with the Atlanta Falcons offseason moves, particularly their 2024 NFL Draft Class.

They wrap the show with listener questions sent in about the Lions, Jaguars, Calvin Ridley and more.

0:43 Early NFL schedule release

10:57 Detroit Lions give Jared Goff massive 4-year contract

19:39 When will the Jaguars pay Trevor Lawrence?

29:58 Antoine Winfield Jr. resets the DB market

35:02 The Atlanta Falcons questionable offseason

46:13 Mailbag questions

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

