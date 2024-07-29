How increasing scholarships will impact the future landscape of college athletics

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde revisit Dellenger's breaking news from Friday regarding the House case settlement. They dive deep into how it will impact scholarships across multiple sports, walk-ons, cutting sports and Title IX.

They later move on to Big Ten Media Days, as Dellenger shares what he witnessed in Indianapolis while at the event. He also shares insight from his recent trip to Notre Dame to check in with head coach Marcus Freeman.

At the end of the show, Wetzel shares a massive update on Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks' relationship, a career move for former West Virginia star basketball player Kevin Pittsnogle and his frustration with the Olympic flame not being real.

(3:08) Scholarships and roster limits

(19:45) Cutting sports

(29:30) Title IX

(35:09) Notre Dame's playoff expectations

(37:46) Ohio State's NIL budget

(44:33) Iowa returning offensive production

(47:31) Other Big Ten Media Day tidbits

(55:05) Kevin Pittsnogle the principal

(56:10) "Pole Assassin" returns

(58:50) Fake Olympic flame

