How Anthony Richardson changed Indy's plans, Frank Reich on David Tepper | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest news around the NFL. The hosts start with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos, and whether or not Payton may consider tanking the rest of the season after a brutal start.

Next, the group discuss what changed in the Indianapolis Colts front office to extend Jonathan Taylor after a drawn out negotiation process. Charles believes the front office was impressed by Anthony Richardson's start, and they believed they could compete with Taylor playing.

Next, the trio dive into the Carolina Panthers locker room and Frank Reich's comments about David Tepper's hands-on ownership style. The group give their thoughts on Bryce Young and whether or not it's time to panic before discussing Tepper and how his aggressive style matches with some other owners like Jerry Jones.

Justin Jefferson is on IR, leading the hosts to wonder if Kirk Cousins could be traded, and Van Jefferson is headed to the Atlanta Falcons, showing the Los Angeles Rams' confidence in rookie Puka Nacua. Finally, Charles discusses his piece on whether or not Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate, and Jason and Jori give their thoughts on why Purdy isn't getting the acclaim he should be.

1:45 - Is tanking for Caleb Williams in play for the Denver Broncos?

10:00 - Is it time to be concerned about Anthony Richardson's health?

18:10 - Why did the Colts change their mind on Jonathan Taylor?

26:30 - When is it time to hit the panic button on Bryce Young?

32:10 - Frank Reich's comments on owner David Tepper

45:30 - Justin Jefferson goes on IR

51:45 - Van Jefferson traded to the Falcons

56:40 - Is Brock Purdy an MVP candidate?

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."