0 Zombies invade metro couple's prom shoot, making for memorable pictures

SENOIA, Ga. - A pair of high schoolers trying to get their pictures taken for prom ended up with some unexpected guests photo-bombing their shoot.

Students all across metro Atlanta have been flooding local parks and other scenic getaways to get those priceless memories for their high school prom.

[PHOTOS: "The Walking Dead" turns Senoia into tourist attraction]

That was no different for one student couple who arranged for photographer Stephanie Smith to do a photo shoot with them Saturday in Senoia.

The small-town sets as a backdrop of the fictional town Alexandria on "The Walking Dead."

[READ: Zombies caught in controversy in Senoia]

“It was just a typical shoot in Senoia. We were hitting all the usual spots for prom pictures,” Smith said.

Smith said she found the perfect spot to take the couple’s prom photos and made sure to avoid shooting the wall that had been built around several homes for the television show ahead of shooting for season 3.

Photo courtesy: Stephanie Smith Photography Photo: Stephanie Smith Photography

But there was one thing they couldn’t avoid …

“Out of nowhere, a group of zombies walked by,” Smith said.

Photo courtesy: Stephanie Smith Photography Photo: Stephanie Smith Photography

“They walked directly in front of the camera,” Smith said.

Photo courtesy: Stephanie Smith Photography Photo: Stephanie Smith Photography

The couple looked a little stunned by the unexpected guests but just went with it.

Photo courtesy: Stephanie Smith Photography Photo: Stephanie Smith Photography

Needless to say, it made for some memorable photos for the couple.

“I kept shooting because it was so funny,” Smith said.

Don't worry, the couple and photographer made it out alive from the photo shoot.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.