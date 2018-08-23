Young soccer players rescued from Thai cave thank the world for teaching them 'love'

Sitting on an ornate carpet in a Thailand temple on Wednesday, a golden Buddha staring over their shoulders, the 12 young soccer players and their coach beamed with smiles and spoke of the uncertainty they faced while trapped in a flooded jungle cave — and the lessons they learned.
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the members of the Wild Boars soccer team reunited, eager to thank the world for the outpouring of love and support that went into rescuing them from a harrowing subterranean ordeal — many details of which they shared publicly for the first time.
"We learned about love by receiving love from everyone," said one of the boys, Adul Samon, 14.
