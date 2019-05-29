You can now tell Alexa to forget everything you said

You can now tell your Amazon Alexa to forget everything you said near the voice-controlled assistant.
The new feature started Wednesday.
People can now use the command, "Alexa, delete everything I said today."
In a few weeks, you will also be able to tell Alexa to delete individual recordings.
Until now, customers have had to do this using the app or Amazon's website.
The new commands are part of a privacy push after some of the recordings have been used in court.
