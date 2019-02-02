Woman worked as phony Walgreens pharmacist for 10 years, investigation finds

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Despite lying about her credentials, a woman worked as a pharmacist for Walgreens for over a decade, filling nearly 750,000 prescriptions during that time, a California Board of Pharmacy investigation revealed.
Kim Thien Le told the board she attended Creighton University, however, she never graduated and used license numbers of two other pharmacists with similar names as hers, KPIX reported.
“Me and my son would be very grateful if you could just forget about this,” Le told board officials under questioning Wednesday, KPIX reported.
Le worked 10 years as a pharmacist and manager for Walgreens.
The board is considering revoking the drugstore’s license at the locations where Le worked. Walgreens was unable to furnish Le’s job application and did not know if the company had ever reviewed or requested to see her license.
Walgreens officials did not comment on how Le was able to remain employed as a pharmacist through the years but told KPIX the company reviewed licenses nationwide to ensure this was an isolated incident.
