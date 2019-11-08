Woman falls through ceiling during wine burglary

Surveillance video captured the moment a woman fell through the ceiling during a burglary at a California restaurant.
Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars and several bottles of wine.
Video from ABC News was posted on Twitter.
Surveillance video captured the moment a woman fell through the ceiling during a burglary at a California restaurant.— ABC News (@ABC) November 8, 2019
Authorities are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars and several bottles of wine. https://t.co/jCCfGOIuyz pic.twitter.com/B44OKIT83b
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}