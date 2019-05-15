Woman bludgeoned to death with Bird scooter, police say

CALIFORNIA - A man was arrested Monday for allegedly beating a 63-year-old woman to death with a motorized scooter in Southern California, police told ABC News.
The woman, identified as Rosa Elena Hernandez, was attacked on a sidewalk in Long Beach in broad daylight. The assailant at one point used a motorized scooter to bludgeon her and then fled, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Hernandez, a local resident, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon, police said. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is still determining the official cause of death.
The suspect, who was described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red shoes, was located a few hours later and taken into custody without incident. He was booked for murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said.
Police declined to identify the man until records can confirm his information.
Bird, a dockless electric scooter-sharing company based in Santa Monica, confirmed to ABC News that one of its scooters was used in the attack.
"We are deeply saddened by this act of violence and our hearts and thoughts go out to the victim and her family," a Bird spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. "We will work with local law enforcement to help with the investigation into this tragedy."
