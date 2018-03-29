  • Woman appears to take idea of a carpool too literally

    By: ABC News

    Updated:

    OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fl. - A woman in Florida gave new meaning to the word "carpool."

    The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a car in a swimming pool on Okaloosa Island, Florida.

    A woman thought she shifted the car's gears into park when she ran back into her apartment to grab grocery money, according to the county sheriff's office. Apparently, the gear didn't go all the way into park, and the car ended up rolling into a swimming pool.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    The woman's husband and daughter were in the car at the time it went into the pool. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

    The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted photos to its Facebook page, showing the blue Honda sedan at the bottom of the swimming pool.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman appears to take idea of a carpool too literally

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mega Millions jackpot soars to $502 million

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rubber ducky you're the one - to be filled with harmful bathtime bacteria

  • Headline Goes Here

    Do you want a pet? One shelter is filling up and needs your help

  • Headline Goes Here

    9 awesome Easter egg hunts in metro Atlanta