Will Smith jokingly 'vandalizes' Buckhead Library on 'Bad Boys For Life' set

ATLANTA - Having fun may not be hard if you have a library card, but Will Smith took it to another level during a movie shoot at the Buckhead Library.
Smith posted a video on his social media accounts showing him "vandalizing" the library when he took a break on the set of "Bad Boys For Life."
The actor autographed the library's copies of his most popular movies from "Men In Black" to "I Am Legend."
The Fulton County Library System didn't seem to mind and is adding the copies to its special collection to be displayed. Unfortunately for those with a library card, the movies won't be available to check out.
"Bad Boys For Life" has been filming in the Buckhead area over the past month. Channel 2 anchor Craig Lucie recently spotted Smith during a shoot on Peachtree Road.
Another #WillSmith pic here in ATL filming #BadBoys3 Traffic congestion near Lenox on Peachtree in front of the Cyan where they are filming @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SQrHoTatxd— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) January 14, 2019
