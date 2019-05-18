Welcome to the 'Taco-asis': Taco Bell launching boutique hotel

CALIFORNIA - Billing itself as a "Taco-asis of resort, food, and all things Taco Bell," The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will launch in Palm Springs, California on August 9, ABC News reports.
The "immersive" experience is based on the popular fast food chain and will feature "Bell" hops, fire sauce packet-shaped floaties for the pool, and other eatery-themed amenities.
"Everything from guest rooms, breakfast, poolside cocktails and an on-site gift shop will be infused with a Taco Bell twist," notes the company's promotional copy. "Even the salon will offer unique Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades and a braid bar."
Get ready for “Bell”hops and Baja Blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties, because the Taco Bell Hotel is coming and will give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime. Read more: https://t.co/rEQ4BAnV6a pic.twitter.com/84VEb88eaW— Taco Bell News (@TacoBellNews) May 16, 2019
It's enough to make Taco Bell "fans' dreams come true."
"From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort re-imagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans," the promotional literature promises.
"The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date," Taco Bell's chief global brand officer Marisa Thalberg said in a statement. "It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect," said. "Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy."
Reservations will open in June; those eager to learn more about how to score a room at this "tacoasis" in the desert can stay up to date on the hotel's developments.
This story was written by Stephen Iervolino for ABC News via GMA.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
