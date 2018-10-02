WATCH: Ryan Seacrest shows Kelly Ripa how to call the Dawgs

NEW YORK - Ryan Seacrest may be a full-blown New Yorker by now, but he hasn’t forgotten his southern roots – or his Georgia Bulldogs.
Seacrest, who grew up in Dunwoody, briefly attended the University of Georgia in the 1990s before moving to LA.
On Monday morning, Seacrest pulled out his bulldawg spirit live on air on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”
Kelly Ripa and Seacrest were talking about their weekend, when Seacrest mentioned going to a sports bar to watch the UGA football game.
Moments later, a fan in the audience yelled out “Go Dawgs.” Seacrest immediately finished the chant yelling, “Sic ‘em. Woof, woof woof.”
Ripa, baffled by the exchange, asked Seacrest, “What’s happening? What does that even mean?”
As Seacrest explained the cheer to Ripa, audience members began to Call the Dawgs – and of course, Seacrest joined in one more time.
Once a Bulldog, always a bulldog.
