WATCH: Basketball player has priceless reaction to learning he got into nursing school

MICHIGAN - Ben Lubitz had been trying for years to get into nursing school. Last month, his dream finally came true.
And the way he found out was amazing. His basketball coach delivered the news of his life in front of his teammates.They immediately rushed him, hugging him to congratulate him.
The school said the moment was "what it's all about."
Watch the priceless moment below.
