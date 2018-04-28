  • 'Waffle House Hero' raises almost $185K for shooting victims

    By: ABC News

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE - James Shaw Jr., the hero of the April 22 Waffle House shooting, has launched a campaign on a crowdfunding site to raise money for the victims of the deadly attack in a Nashville suburb.

    Shaw initially wanted to raised $15,000. By April 28, the site had collected over $183,000.

    "Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families. Thank you again for your generosity and blessings!" according to a message from Shaw on the site, which ABC News has confirmed is authentic.

    The 29-year-old AT&T worker and father of a 4-year-old girl recounted to ABC News how he hid behind a door near the Waffle House's bathroom as he eyed the alleged suspect, Travis Reinking, who was reloading his weapon.

    That's when Shaw said he sprang into action.

    He wrested the shooter's AR-15 rifle away from him, throwing it over a counter and forcing the man to flee.

