Virginia Beach shooting victim died saving co-workers, witnesses say

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - New details are emerging following the deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach.
Police said civil engineer DeWayne Craddock, 40, entered the Virginia Beach Municipal Center around 4 p.m. Friday and opened fire on his colleagues.
A total of 12 people were killed. The alleged shooter is dead.
[PHOTOS: Here are the 12 victims of the Virginia Beach shooting]
In an interview with the Virginian-Pilot newspaper, Christi Dewar said she was celebrating co-workers' birthdays when she heard a 'pop, pop, pop.'
Good Morning America will have more on the new developments in the shooting
Soon after, she told the newspaper everyone realized it was a shooting and they all ran for cover. She said they ran into their co-worker, Keith Cox. She said he helped the group into a nearby office, and served as a sort of lookout for the shooter.
TRENDING STORIES:
[Who was DeWayne Craddock, identified as the gunman?]
The newspaper said not long after, the shooter approached the room. Dewar said he fired four shots through the barricaded door.
"Then the next shot we heard is I guess when he found Keith," Dewar said.
Later, the group were able to make it out of the building alive.
Information from the Virginian-Pilot newspaper was used in this report
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}