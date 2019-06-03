  • Virginia Beach shooting victim died saving co-workers, witnesses say

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - New details are emerging following the deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach. 

    Police said civil engineer DeWayne Craddock, 40, entered the Virginia Beach Municipal Center around 4 p.m. Friday and opened fire on his colleagues.

    A total of 12 people were killed. The alleged shooter is dead. 

    In an interview with the Virginian-Pilot newspaper, Christi Dewar said she was celebrating co-workers' birthdays when she heard a 'pop, pop, pop.'

    Soon after, she told the newspaper everyone realized it was a shooting and they all ran for cover. She said they ran into their co-worker, Keith Cox. She said he helped the group into a nearby office, and served as a sort of lookout for the shooter. 

    The newspaper said not long after, the shooter approached the room. Dewar said he fired four shots through the barricaded door.

    "Then the next shot we heard is I guess when he found Keith," Dewar said.

    Later, the group were able to make it out of the building alive. 

    Information from the Virginian-Pilot newspaper was used in this report

