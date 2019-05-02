  • Video shows gator apparently trying to ring doorbell

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A South Carolina woman was stopped dead in her tracks when she arrived home to see an alligator at her front door. 

    Karen Alfano shot video of the gator as it climbed up the front door, appearing to try and ring the doorbell.

    Wildlife officials were able to safely remove the gator from Alfano’s front patio and relocate it. 

    Alfano has only lived in Myrtle Beach for few months and is originally from New Jersey. 

