VIDEO: Man records 4 mountain lions on his porch

CONIFER, Colo. - Video of several mountain lions walking around on the porch of a home in Colorado is going viral.
The man who recorded the video said he was enjoying a cup of coffee when he noticed four mountain lions leap onto his porch.
According to ABC News, the man quietly recorded the mountain lions before they went back into the woods.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}