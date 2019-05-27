Vet honored with diploma 76 years after being called to service in WWII (VIDEO)

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a moment 76 years in the making.
Joe Perricone was in his senior year of high school in 1943 when he was called up to serve in the Army in February of that year.
Perricone was honorably discharged from the Army in 1946 after three years of service fighting in WWII.
After the war, Perricone came home to Florida, where he met his wife, Hope, and started a family. They’ve been together for 72 years.
The fact that he was never able to walk the stage at his graduation ceremony was never forgotten.
Last Friday, wearing a red cap and gown, Perricone, now 95, finally got his diploma.
"I never thought I'd be wearing one of these things," Perricone said about his cap and gown.
During Hillsborough County Public Schools’ graduation, Perricone became part of the class of 2019.
As his name was called, the auditorium roared with claps and cheers as the audience took to their feet to honor the man who gave so much to serve his country.
Perricone was joined by his daughter and grandson.
"Congratulations Mr. Perricone on your long overdue honor," the district said in a post on its Facebook page.
