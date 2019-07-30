Two bus drivers help save two lost children on the same day

MILWAUKEE - It was a definite first for the Milwaukee County Transit System when two drivers helped two lost children on the same day.
The agency said that, around 4:40 a.m. on July 5, driver Cressida Neal spotted a toddler who was alone, barefoot, scared and crying along the side of a road.
Neal got the boy on the bus, gave him water and comforted him until police were able to get to the bus.
Investigators said they boy was staying the night with his grandmother and had wandered away in the early morning hours and gotten lost.
Police were able to reunite him with his family shortly after he was found.
Around 10:15 a.m. that same day, driver Cecilia Nation-Gardner found a young girl walking on the side of the road, crying, wearing pajamas and slippers and holding a blanket.
The girl told Nation-Gardner that she was trying to find her mother, who lives in another state.
Investigators said the girl’s relatives were out looking for her when Nation-Gardner found her.
The relatives were reunited with the girl shortly after Nation-Gardner stopped her.
“A huge thank you to Cecilia, Cressida, and all MCTS employees for demonstrating kindness, compassion and MCTS Excellence every day,” the agency said in a new release about the incidents.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
